Komi Can't Communicate Fans Can't Wait for the Anime's Debut

Komi Can't Communicate fans can't wait for the anime's official debut! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has been a huge hit with fans ever since it first made its debut in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in Japan, and it's recently become more of a worldwide hit thanks to Viz Media licensing the series for an official English language release back in 2019. Although it was such a big hit, the romantic comedy/gag manga series didn't seem like it was ever going to get an official anime adaptation. That's all changed now.

Komi Can't Communicate officially announced that it will not only be getting an official anime, but that anime will be making its debut later this Fall. Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can't Communicate gave fans their first real look at its official anime debut with the very first teaser trailer for the upcoming series. After waiting for so long, fans are ecstatic.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Komi Can't Communicate's official anime debut later this year, and let us know your thoughts! Are you hyped for its big premiere later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!