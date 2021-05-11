Komi Can't Communicate Fans Can't Wait for the Anime's Debut
Komi Can't Communicate fans can't wait for the anime's official debut! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has been a huge hit with fans ever since it first made its debut in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in Japan, and it's recently become more of a worldwide hit thanks to Viz Media licensing the series for an official English language release back in 2019. Although it was such a big hit, the romantic comedy/gag manga series didn't seem like it was ever going to get an official anime adaptation. That's all changed now.
Komi Can't Communicate officially announced that it will not only be getting an official anime, but that anime will be making its debut later this Fall. Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can't Communicate gave fans their first real look at its official anime debut with the very first teaser trailer for the upcoming series. After waiting for so long, fans are ecstatic.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Komi Can't Communicate's official anime debut later this year, and let us know your thoughts! Are you hyped for its big premiere later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
The Queen Has Arrived!
prevnext
MF QUEEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/2gV2bNgV3g— ♦Mattruthbar♦- Komi anime is coming! (@KomiSimp) May 11, 2021
Worth It
prevnext
I STAYED UP UNTIL 4AM FOR THE KOMI PV AND IT WAS SO WORTH IT 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rqWrbNjrV4— Bam 🎋 (@BamMain) May 11, 2021
Let's Go!
prevnext
KOMI SAN ANIME COMING SOON ?????????? LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/ckka63uh5n— mia (@an_yabai) May 7, 2021
Happy Tears
prevnext
Komi anime is finally happening 🥲 pic.twitter.com/E8ht0SXpfK— DunderDuck (@dunder_duck) May 11, 2021
We're On the Way!
prevnext
Me and the boys on our way to see ep 1 of komi san pic.twitter.com/Vzww2DlXQV— Ricky (@R1ckyVEVO) May 11, 2021
Komi's Going to Have a Familiar Voice!
prevnext
I guess it's a proper time to bring this meme back.
(Kaguya and Komi have the same voice actors) pic.twitter.com/GIKYI01C00— Torch (@Torch_bb12) May 11, 2021
Get Hype!
prevnext
Komi Can't Communicate so who is hype guys for this anime🤔 pic.twitter.com/qFKvZU1DUZ— 🤛🔥Pedro PG7 (°ロ°)☝ (@SlayerPG7) May 11, 2021
No Thoughts, Only Komi
prevnext
Komi anime is still on my mind 24/7 pic.twitter.com/L1c5ywGdS9— Cloverr🍀🍀 (@urnormalguy) May 10, 2021
So Many Moments Coming to the Anime!
prevnext
can't wait for all of these to get animated pic.twitter.com/AeOaGUsA9R— Fruity™(Komitober 2021) (@CEOofKomi) May 11, 2021
This Scene's Going to Hit Hard
prev
one of my most anticipated scenes for the komi san adaptation #anitwt pic.twitter.com/V9qBnCsw5U— Renshuƪ(˘⌣˘)ʃ (@Renshuuuuuu) May 10, 2021