Komi Can't Communicate Announces Anime with First Trailer

At last, it seems the anime industry is about to gift fans with a much-wanted series. If you didn't know, the fans behind Komi Can't Communicate have been asking for the series to get a small-screen adaptation, and their pleas must have worked. After all, the hit rom-com is getting an anime, and the reveal was made with a special trailer!

Over in Japan, the first trailer has gone live for Komi Can't Communicate went live. The reel was released as part of the show's overall announcement, so you can see why fans were hyped. After all, the trailer shows Komi in all her awkward cuteness, and the same goes for Tadano who has fallen head over heels for the girl.

[🎨] 1° pôster oficial do anime "Komi Can't Communicate". pic.twitter.com/YlfoJ3XtGA — Animes In Japan 🇯🇵 (@animeinjapann) May 11, 2021

According to the big announcement, Komi Can't Communicate will go live this October on TV Tokyo. No overseas licensing deals have been announced for the show as of yet. Of course, stateside fans are crossing their fingers for a simulcast, and one seems likely to happen given how popular Komi Can't Communicate has become.

As for the main cast, Komi will be played by Aoi Koga while Tadano is voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara. Najimi Osana will be played by Rei Murakawa, and Ayumu Watanabe will act as chief director of the anime. They will be joined by co-director Kazuki Kawagoe on the project over at OLM.

For those unfamiliar with Komi Can't Communicate, creator Tomohito Oda launched the rom-com back in May 2016. The series is ongoing with Viz Media overseeing its English translation. You can find the publisher's official synopsis for the story below:

"Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof — she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!"

