Komi Can't Communicate Confirms Season 2 Episode Count

Komi Can't Communicate has been steadily making its way through its second season run, and unfortunately has confirmed it won't be sticking around for too much longer with a set episode count for the new slate! The second season of the series taking on Tomohito Oda's original manga series was one of the highly anticipated returns this Spring, and the scheduled proved to be just as packed as what came before during the Winter. The second season of the series continued the titular Shoko Komi's journey to making 100 friends, and will soon be coming to an end.

TV Tokyo's official website has updated its listing for Komi Can't Communicate Season 2, and has noted that the season will indeed be coming to an end with Episode 24 of the series (which will be airing next week in Japan), and the 12th episode of the season overall. With the worldwide Netflix run of the series three episodes behind as of this writing, this means the new season will be wrapping up in Japan long before the season ends with fans around the rest of the world.

(Photo: OLM)

When the first season of Komi Can't Communicate came to an end last year, the second season was officially announced to be in the works during the final moments of that finale. Fans are hoping that the same turns out to be the case with a potential Season 3 announcement, but a third season has yet to be announced as of this writing. With the second season coming to an end next week, there's a chance we'll see rumblings of a third season but we also might not get that announcement right away even if the series does continue.

If you wanted to catch up with Komi Can't Communicate before it's all over, you can now find the series streaming with Netflix. They release it on a weekly basis a few weeks after the new episodes originally air in Japan, so fans have quite a bit of time outside of Japan to catch up with the new season before it fully comes to an end everywhere. There are new characters and huge new situations for Komi to take on, and could go even further with a potential third season.

How have you liked Komi Can't Communicate's second season run so far? Are you hoping to see the series return for a third season someday?