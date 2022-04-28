Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Debuts First Episode on Neftlix: Watch

✖

Komi Can't Communicate's second season has been airing in Japan as part of the Spring 2022 schedule since earlier this month, and now the first episode of this new season has finally made its international release with Netflix! The debut season taking on Tomohito Oda's original manga series was a major game changer for Netflix as it was one of the few anime releases that actually had released new episodes on a weekly basis. Picking up not long after those episodes aired in Japan, fans outside of the region were finally able to keep up with a Netflix licensed release rather than wait until the entire season had ended.

This has thankfully continued with the second season of the series. Komi Can't Communicate previously announced that a second season was in the works with the final episode of the first season, and after making its premiere earlier in Japan this month, international fans can now find Episode 13 of the anime now streaming with Netflix. Each of the following episodes of the new season will be launched on a weekly basis, and if it's anything tlike the first season, the English dubbed release will be launching soon after. So now's the time to jump in!

Komi Can't Communicate episode 13 is now streaming!

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can't Communicate has added some new faces for the second season as Shoko Komi continues her path to making 100 friends and they include the likes of Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, Shotaro Uzawa as Chusaku Kometani, Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Kato, and Shinichiro Kamio as Makoto Katai. As for the rest of the new shake ups for the new episodes, the newest opening theme for the anime is titled "Ao 100 Iro" as performed by Miko Ito, and the new ending theme is titled "Koshaberi Biyori" as performed by FantasticYouth.

The cast from the first season all return as well and they include Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shоsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka, Ruriko Aoki as Nene Onemine, and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori.

What do you think? Did you like Komi Can't Communicate's first season? Are you excited to finally start Season 2 with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!