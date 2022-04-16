Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Releases New Opening and Ending: Watch

Komi Can’t Communicate has released the opening and ending themes for Season 2 of the anime! Hitohito Oda’s original manga series was one of the most anticipated anime adaptations in quite a while as fans had been drawn to the titular Komi in many ways over the course of its manga run so far. With the first season of the series being just as big of a hit last year, it was no surprise to see that there were already plans in place to bring the anime back for a second season just a year later. Now fans in Japan have been able to see the new episodes so far.

While Komi Can’t Communicate‘s second season won’t start its run with Netflix around the world until later this month, the series has begun airing its episodes in Japan. This means fans have already gotten to see the new opening and ending theme sequences in action, but now fans everywhere can check them out too! The new opening theme for the season is titled “Ao 100 Iro” as performed by Miko Ito, and the new ending theme is titled “Koshaberi Biyori” as performed by FantasticYouth. You can check them both out below as officially released by ShoPro:

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can’t Communicate is now airing Season 2 in Japan as of this writing but will begin its international release on Netflix on April 27th. Like the first season, new episodes will be dropped on a weekly basis once they start so fans won’t be that behind the new season’s original run in Japan! The cast from the first season will be returning for the new episodes, but new additions include the likes of Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, Shotaro Uzawa as Chusaku Kometani, Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Kato, and Shinichiro Kamio as Makoto Katai.

The returning cast includes Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shоsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka, Ruriko Aoki as Nene Onemine, and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori.

What do you think? How do you feel about Komi Can't Communicate's new opening and ending for Season 2? How do they compare to the themes from the first season?