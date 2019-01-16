‘Konosuba’ English Dub Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

If you missed out on Konosuba the first time around, then it may be time for you to check out the fan-favorite series. After all, an English dub for the TV show has gone live, and fans are sounding off on the long-awaited release.

Thanks to Crunchyroll, fans can listen in to one of anime’s most-anticipated English dubs. Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World has put out new dubs for fans, and it is reimagining the way fans see characters like Kazuma and Aqua to start.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, the dub’s debut has piqued the interest of anime fans all over, and reviews appear to be solid so far.

“This show has a lot of love for the Japanese dub from myself and a lot of the community, so it does have a lot of pressure put on the English VA’s. That being said, from what I just watched I actually think they did a pretty good job(speaking on this episode for reference). Kazuma was the only one where it was a little iffy from me, and that’s coming from someone who absolutely adores Sora Amamiya,” user SuperStarfox64 wrote.

“Only on the first episode but Aqua’s voice and laugh and miscellaneous shrieks are fan-f—king-tastic. So on point,” another fan known as ajbolt7 added in.

So far, Crunchyroll has got its English dub available for season one only. The site has also restricted the audio to premium users only, so fans will need to pay up for a subscription or free trial if they want to check out Konosuba‘s dub for themselves.

For those of you curious about the cast, Konosuba tapped some anime royalty for this big dub. Alex Von David acts as ADC Director while Arnie Pantoja plays Kazuma. Faye Mata voices Aqua, Erica Mendez plays Megumin, and Cristina Vee oversees Darkness.

So, will you be checking out this dub now that is has gone live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to know more about Konosuba, the gamer-friendly anime has two seasons total which are both on Crunchyroll. You can check out the series’ official synopsis below:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”