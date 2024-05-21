Naruto: New Boruto Cover Revives the Nine-Tailed Fox

The death of the Nine-Tailed Fox in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations remains one of the biggest surprises in the sequel series to date. Needing to utilize a new form, Baryon Mode, to take down Kara's leader Jigen, Naruto and Kurama realized that this power would mean the loss of their bond as the Nine-Tails would perish as a result. Thanks to recent events taking place in Two Blue Vortex, the all-powerful creature has been front and center, taking center stage on the latest manga cover.

Warning. We'll be diving into spoiler territory for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex with this article and the new cover, so be forewarned if you are only following the anime adaptation. Kurama made a shocking comeback thanks to the current events of Konoha. Making a surprising return, the Nine-Tails looks quite different from the time he was bonded with Naruto. Now that Kurama seems to be linked to Himawari, the daughter of Naruto and Hinata and sister to Boruto Uzumaki, the ninja world will never be the same. Luckily, this new bond came at the perfect time as Hamawari was struggling against the newest villains on the block, The Divine Trees.

The Nine-Tailed Fox's New Look

Now that Himawari is the new vessel for Kurama, it will be interesting to see if she is able to maintain a level of control like her father in his adult years, or if she might lose control as a younger Naruto had done several times at the start of the series. Her powers are going to be put to the test almost immediately as she is fighting against the strongest members of the Divine Trees in the latest chapter. With Naruto and Hinata still locked away and Boruto a renegade from his former friends, a lot of responsibilities are falling on Himawari's shoulders.

MANGA Plus Update!#Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

#10: "Kernel"

While being chased by the relentless Divine Trees, the Nine Tails inside Himawari awakens...?!



Check it out for yourself!https://t.co/B16Y3EilgF pic.twitter.com/BsTjaxmDAb — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) May 21, 2024

While the manga marches on with shocks and revelations aplenty, the anime adaptation remains on hiatus. Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm when the series will return to the small screen, though the franchise was initially confirmed to make a comeback last fall by creating four new episodes of the original Naruto series. Placed on indefinite hiatus, anime fans are left wondering if the four original episodes will mark the return of the franchise or if Boruto will be the lead in the anime's comeback.

Want to keep up to date on all the developments following the Hidden Leaf Village? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the ninja world.