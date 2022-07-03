Konosuba Spin-Off Releases First Trailer: Watch

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will soon be launching its very first spin-off anime all about Megumin, and has released the first teaser trailer giving fans the first real look at Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! The Konosuba franchise is currently in the midst of a huge comeback that not only includes the highly requested third season of the anime itself, but a brand new spin-off series that will be taking a step back and exploring Megumin's life before she ended up traveling with Kazuya and his group as seen during the events of the main series.

It's going to be a far way off before the spin-off series actually hits, unfortunately, as demonstrated by the first teaser trailer for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World. This teaser trailer does not have much in terms of completed footage, but there's a neat behind the scenes look at not only the new character designs for Megumin and Yunyun, but much of the scenery, and even a behind the scenes look at one of Megumin's explosions coming together. You can check it out for yourself below straight from Kadokawa:

Based on Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari's original light novel series, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World's anime does not currently have a set release date or window as of this writing. The initial members of the staff have been revealed, however, with Yujiro Abe serving as director for Studio Drive with main franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki supervising. Makoto Uezu returns as series composer, Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer, and Rie Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki have been confirmed to return as the voices of both Megumin and Yunyun respectively. The original three volume spin-off series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and they describe Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World as such:

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

How do you feel about this first full look at Konosuba's new Megumin spin-off? Will you be checking out the spin-off when it premieres? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!