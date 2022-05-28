Konosuba Announces New Spin-Off Anime Series

✖

Konosuba: God's Blessing on the Wonderful World! has announced new plans to release an official spin-off anime series all about Megumin! The franchise recently announced its plans to reveal new information about the anime's future, and it was soon confirmed that there are now plans in place to bring the series back with a full third season. This was far from the only new announcement the franchise had planned, however, as it was also confirmed that the official spin-off novel series will be getting an anime adaptation of its own as well as it follows Megumin's life before joining Kazuma's party.

Along with the confirmed third season of the anime now on the way, an anime based on the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spin-off novel series is now in the works as well. It will feature some of the staff behind the main anime franchise, and currently does not have a release date as of this writing. But to celebrate the new announcement, the spin-off anime has debuted its first poster that showcases a younger Megumin front and center as she gets ready for her new explosion based magical life. Check it out below:

Based on Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari's original light novel series, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World's anime will be directed by Yujiro Abe for studio Drive with main series director Takaomi Kanasaki supervising. Makoto Uezu returns as series composer, Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer, and Rie Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki have been confirmed to return as both Megumin and Yunyun respectively. A release date or window has yet to be set for the new spin-off anime series, however.

The original three volume spin-off series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and they describe Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World as such, "One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

What do you think? How do you feel about Konosuba's anime coming back with a new spin-off series? Are you excited to check out this Megumin prequel series?