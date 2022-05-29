Konosuba Season 3 Reveals New Poster and Staff Additions

✖

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will officially be returning for a third season of the anime, and has revealed a new poster alongside confirming the first additions to the staff and cast for the new episodes! It was first announced last Summer that there were already plans in place to continue the Konosuba anime franchise with a new project, but it wasn't actually confirmed until a year later that this new project was in fact a third season of the TV anime series. Thankfully, fans have finally gotten the first details as to what to expect from this major comeback.

While there has yet to be any official release information given for Konosuba's third season just yet, beyond the confirmation of a third season for the TV anime it was confirmed that previous director Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than seen in the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer. You can check out the new poster for Konosuba Season 3 below:

It was also confirmed that this staff will be handling the upcoming spin-off anime based on the Megumin prequel series, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! The main four of the cast will be returning as well with Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, and Ai Kayano as Darkness all confirmed for the new season so far. If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! before the third season and Megumin spin-off anime series premiere, you can now find the first two seasons and movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as such, "After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

