Konosuba Announces Season Three, Explosion in Another World

The genre of Isekai has become a huge part of the anime scene, with series such as Jobless Reincarnation, Sword Art Online, Overlord, and The Rising of The Shield Hero leading the way when it comes to stories that feature a protagonist being dropped into a magical world. Now, one of the biggest examples of the genre is set to make a comeback with Konosuba confirming that a third season is in the world, sporting the title of "Konosuba: Explosion in Another World,"

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! first arrived as a light novel series in 2012 by creator Natsumi Akatsuki, joining a number of other Isekai stories that began with a run of novels. Explosion in Another World was actually a light novel series of its own, creating three novels that follow this arc and first hitting the scene in 2014. Currently, there are a number of follow-up novels that were created following the "Explosion", so the anime certainly has plenty of material to draw from if it is looking to continue moving to the future. The first two seasons of Konosuba were produced by Studio Deen, who fans might also know from their work on The Seven Deadly Sins and Log Horizon to name a few.

The Official Twitter Account for Konosuba's anime shared the big reveal that a third season was in the works, sharing new key visual art of our four heroes as they prepare for their next adventure:

If you're unfamiliar with the story of Konosuba, Crunchyroll has the first two seasons and the anime franchise's movie on its streaming service, with the outlet providing an official description for the series to prepare fans for the arrival of Explosion in Another World:

"After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

Are you hyped for confirmation of Konosuba's third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.