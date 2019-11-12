Konosuba Will Drop a Special Anime Update This Month

✖

It has been quite a while since we have gotten any major update on Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World's anime future, but that wait will soon be over as the franchise has announced that it will be dropping a special update later this month. The first two seasons and feature film taking on Natsumi Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's original novel series have been widely regarded by fans as some of the best anime adaptations in recent years, and now fans are gearing up for the franchise's return as it readies to launch a new anime project.

Konosuba first announced that it was planning a new anime project last July, but the franchise has been keeping fairly quiet since that initial announcement. Thankfully that wait will be over soon enough as the series has announced plans for a new live streaming event on May 28th. This new event titled "KONOSUBA Channel New Information Reveal Quest Special" will feature members of the anime's cast taking on a special quest to reveal an update for the franchise once they complete all of the tasks.

It's yet to be revealed what kind of update fans can expect from the franchise, but with Konosuba not yet clarifying whether or not its new anime will be a third season or a second feature film with that initial announcement could mean that this update will cement what fans can look forward to. If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! before this new anime hits, you can now find the first two seasons and movie streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Konosuba's anime update? Are you hoping to get a Season 3 or a new movie?