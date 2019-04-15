Last Call for ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Blu-ray Pre-Orders

Dragon Ball Super: Broly arrives on Blu-ray / Digital / DVD tomorrow, April 16th, which makes today the last day to get your pre-order in. This is especially important because the Blu-ray is on sale for $19.96 on Amazon, which is 13% off the list price and the lowest it has gone during the pre-order period. We were hoping that the discount would go a little higher into the final stretch, but it appears that this is as good as it’s going to get. Lock in the discount while you can.

Note that the Dragon Ball Super: Broly Blu-ray is also available to pre-order at Walmart for the same price with free 2-day shipping. If you don’t have a Prime membership, or Amazon sells out, this would be your best option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and the the official synopsis below.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.