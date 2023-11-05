The Legend of Zelda Preps Anime Launch With "Castle Town" Teaser

The Legend of Zelda is one of the biggest IPs under Nintendo, and its fame is only growing. Thanks to the success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the kingdom of Hyrule is on the up. With so much focus put on Link these days, it is hardly surprising to hear fans are begging for more content. And now, The Legend of Zelda is going viral ahead of its an impressive anime launch.

The whole thing comes courtesy of YouTube page RwanLink if you are not familiar. The page, which has long shared tributes to The Legend of Zelda, is preparing to launch their own anime short based on the IP. To hype the big debut, RwanLink posted a teaser for its "Castle Town" short, and it leans into the familiar aesthetic of Studio Ghibli.

"It started as a fun side project in August testing a new art direction, and now I have a teaser to show you! I will present you Castle Town! I made over 30 characters for this video. It will be released on November 21st on the channel," RwanLink shared.

As you can see above, the anime teaser is downright gorgeous. Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, "Castle Town" will follow a young Link as he explores the world around him. Of course, this life will be turned upside down when Link is introduced to Zelda, and this teaser proves how gorgeous this fan-made short will be. There is no denying RwanLink put serious work into this special, and the full short will be released just before the Thanksgiving holidays.

This anime take on The Legend of Zelda is one of the most promising we've ever seen if we're being honest. For years now, netizens have been eager for Nintendo to expand its IPs through film and television. Following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, many are hopeful Nintendo may invest in anime series for its top franchises. After all, the lore in The Legend of Zelda is begging for an anime. And thanks to this upcoming fan-film, the demand for a Zelda anime is higher now than ever before.

What do you think about this Legend of Zelda anime teaser? Do we need Nintendo to put in an official TV order now? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!