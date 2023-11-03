Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Unleashes One of Anime's Best Battles of 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode was one for the record books for several different reasons. The latest installment saw three major heroes potentially die and brought back Sukuna, the king of curses, during the Shibuya Incident Arc. On top of these major moments, Studio MAPPA also gave us one of the best anime battles of the year as Toji entered the fray and was aiming to make up for the last time since his demise during the Hidden Inventory Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen's fifteenth episode of its second season picked up right where the previous installment left off. Megumi had entered the battle and was using his domain in an attempt to help the likes of Nananmi and Maki escape the danger that was the monster known as Dagon. In a shocking twist, the resurrected Toji burst through the opening created by Megumi as he was vying to take down the most powerful being currently in the fight. Luckily for the students and teachers of Jujutsu Kaisen, Dagon fit the bill as Toji focused all his effort on defeating the Lovecraftian-like opponent whose domain released a torrent of aquatic life that was aiming to kill anyone in the antagonist's domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji's Return

The battle itself helped to show off Studio MAPPA's skills, which has created some of the best-animated segment of 2023 despite the sheer number of projects on its plate. In a graphic display, Toji is able to not only defeat Dagon, but horrifically murder the villain. Following this fight, Toji is now face-to-face with Megumi, the Jujutsu Tech student who just so happens to be his son.

The Shibuya Incident Arc has thrown some of the biggest threats at Yuji and his friends all at once. While it might have started with Geto imprisoning Gojo in the Prison Realm, it has exploded to introduce new threats from the likes of Toji and Sukuna the king of curses. The odds are severely stacked against the shonen heroes and it's going to take a miracle for Jujutsu Tech to pull through the Shibuya Incident Arc in one piece.

Do you think the Toji vs. Dagon fight wins the best anime battle of 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.