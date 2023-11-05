Attack on Titan Reunites Mikasa and Eren in Original Epilogue Scene

Attack on Titan has proven itself to be a generational hit. Only so many stories this impressive can come around in a lifetime, and Attack on Titan has been that tale for fans across the world. Not long ago, the anime finally wrapped Attack on Titan's journey after more than a decade on the air. And thanks to a special epilogue addition, fans were able to see Eren and Mikasa reunite in a world where no Titans could ever touch them.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Attack on Titan below. Read on with caution!

If you are caught up with Attack on Titan, you will know its final episode was as painful as it was impressive. The big update followed our heroes into the heart of battle, and it ended with a bitter victory. Eren's life was taken by Mikasa as the girl was desperate to save humanity. She did this knowing Eren's death would break her heart, but at the end of the anime finale, the two were brought back together.

I feel a great sense of fulfillment knowing that eren and mikasa have been reunited in the afterlife#eremika #エレミカ #shingeki pic.twitter.com/we5IpsVY5u — メアリー🧣 (@maryyogurt) November 5, 2023

After all, the finale of Attack on Titan closed with a look into the future. This examination showed Mikasa's funeral as she did die from old age. Not long after this clip played, Attack on Titan brought forward its final ending theme, and the reel was all about Eren and Mikasa. The gorgeous clip reviewed the pair's long history as Mikasa and Eren gradually fell for one another. Just before the ending theme wraps, we get a shot of a young Mikasa awakening in the afterlife, and she discovers Eren has been holding her hand this whole time.

Right? If that is not enough to spark tears, what is?

I sincerely love how this ED was done and confirmed Eremika did see each other a bit later in the afterlife. I can finally be at peace to know after Eren watched over Mikasa alive, he patiently waited and welcomed her in a world w/o any walls where they can freely be together. pic.twitter.com/8bBQns5cS6 — Kwins ia (@emlobster) November 5, 2023

Attack on Titan's final episode is equal parts brutal and beautiful. From start to finish, the special carefully brings Hajime Isayama's emotional story to a close. Thanks to some original additions, this Attack on Titan anime finale gives greater closure than anything fans found in the manga. And of course, this afterlife reunion is one of the show's most poignant inclusions.

What do you think about this Attack on Titan addition? Did you enjoy the final episode of the anime..? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!