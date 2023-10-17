Let's Play Anime Announced

It seems the world of webtoon is about to tackle anime once again. From Tower of God to Noblesse, a number of top-tier webcomics have been gifted anime series to date. Now, a new report is out about Let's Play, and it confirms the rom-com hit is getting an anime of its own by OLM.

The information comes straight from New York Comic Con as webtoon creator Leanne M. Krecic was in attendance. The artist, who is known best as Mongie by fans, shared the news that Let's Play has been optioned for an anime.

"The big one," Mongie wrote on Facebook. "Let's Play is being adapted into an anime, courtesy of OLM, the studio behind iconic series such as Pokemon, Yo-kai Watch, Komi Can't Communicate, and Odd Taxi."

As you can imagine, fans of Let's Play are eager for this big anime adaptation. The anime industry has embraced webtoons and webcomics with ease over the past decade, so it is no surprise to see OLM jumping on board. Given the studio's recent successes with Komi Can't Communicate, Mongie's webtoon is right up its alley. So if you love Let's Play, this anime will be an absolute must-see!

At this point, there is no release window available for the Let's Play anime. Fans can spend this time catching up with Mongie's series if they are not already. Let's Play made its debut on the official Webtoon service in 2016, and it ran for three seasons through 2022. It was then Mongie announced they planned to leave Let's Play following internal conflicts with Webtoon. Since then, Mongie has confirmed Let's Play will return in 2025 though fans haven't been told where. So for now, you can read Let's Play on Webtoon until further notice.

