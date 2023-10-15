Blue Box Is Reportedly Getting an Anime

It looks like another major Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series is getting an anime next as a new listing for an apparent Blue Box anime adaptation has been spotted online! Fans might have noticed how a more recent era of Shonen Jump series have started to make their anime adaptation debuts, and it seems like the next of the last few years' hits is coming our way. Kouji Miura's Blue Box manga originally kicked off its run back in 2021, and has since been a major hit with fans for blending its sports stories with an ever growing romance between its two leads.

Blue Box has kicked off a new era of its manga as those two leads navigate a new phase of their romance, and there's a good chance that even more fans will get to see how it all shakes out with a potential anime adaptation now in the works. As spotted by @MangaMogureRE on Twitter, there has been a domain registered for a Blue Box anime. But with one not officially announced to be in the works or even potentially teased, it could be a while before we get confirmation one way or the other.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Is Blue Box Getting an Anime?

Blue Box is being teased as one of the franchises Shueisha will be highlighting during the Jump Festa 2024 convention later this year overseas, so if there is a potential anime to be announced that would be the time to do so (or flesh it out if it gets announced beforehand). With the manga having plenty of material for an anime to cover, now is the best time for Blue Box to branch out too.

If you wanted to check out Blue Box's manga ahead of its potential anime debut, you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They tease Blue Box's first volume as such, "Taiki admires Chinatsu from afar, but he doubts that she sees him in the same way. Yet somehow, he musters up the courage to tell her to never give up on her dreams! After such a bold declaration, will Taiki's fleeting high school romance finally begin?"

Do you want to see Blue Box come out with an anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!