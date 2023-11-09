Lofi Girl Inspires The Marvels to Drop Its Own Chill Remix

The Marvels is set to arrive in theaters this weekend, and with the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing back Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel to team up with Carole Danvers and Monica Rambeau, Marvel has set up an anime crossover. Lofi Girl has long been a YouTube channel that plays soothing tunes with an anime protagonist writing away at her desk. Now, Kamala Khan is taking the opportunity to take Lofi Girl's place to help promote her next adventure.

Ms. Marvel first got her live-action debut thanks to her titular series that arrived on Disney+. Focusing on the New Jersey hero who wields light-based powers, the television show focused on Kamala as she shared her love for Captain Marvel and the Avengers and protected her hometown. In the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, she'll be traveling to outer space for the first time to fight against one of the strongest members of the Kree.

Lofi Marvel Girl

You can check out a new remix for The Marvels' theme song below. Kamala is able to take the place of Lofi Girl easily, especially with Goose taking the part of the anime character's trusty feline.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What do you think of this fresh take on Kamala Khan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.