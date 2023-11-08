The Marvels: Goose Takes Over the Las Vegas Sphere

The Las Vegas Sphere is an entertainment arena in Paradise, Nevada that opened in September. One cool thing about the new venue is the outer part of the dome has an LED display that promotes various projects. This week, the Sphere is celebrating the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Marvels, and showcases one of the movie's biggest stars: Goose. Goose is Captain Marvel's (Brie Larson) pet Flerken who looks like an adorable, orange housecat. However, the little creature packs a mean punch and can devour just about anything it wants.

"Welcome to Las Ve-Goose! Our favorite Flerken took over the Vegas skyline for a special launch event screening of #TheMarvels. In theaters Friday. Get tickets now. Link in bio," Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. You can check out the Sphere in the post below:

What Are Critics Saying About The Marvels?

Reviews for The Marvels dropped today, and they've been mixed. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 58% critics score after 110 reviews. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5. You can read part of her thoughts below:

"Like Carol Danvers herself, and hopefully like many of the movie's viewers, The Marvels seems to understand on an unspoken level that it doesn't have to carry the weight of the world alone. It doesn't have to redefine the entire genre, or represent all of womanhood in less than two hours, or be a perfect segue into the next male-dominated event movie. The movie can just be, in all of the high-octane, silly, sweet, and imperfect glory that that entails. The fact that we've reached that point – and that the MCU still has the ability to effectively tell such a story – is a marvel in and of itself."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.