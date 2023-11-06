The Marvels Producer Teases Ms. Marvel's Importance in the Multiverse Saga (Exclusive)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now well into its Multiverse Saga, featuring larger-than-life films and television shows as the heroes of the world grapple with worlds colliding into one another. Though Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan followed a relatively grounded story in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Marvel Studios producer Mary Livanos tells us the Young Avenger will play a major role in the film saga as it continues forward.

"She's huge. She's incredible and, in many ways, the lens in which us, the audience, experiences the events of this film. We're most like Kamala in this experience," Livanos tells ComicBook.com "Carol is this cosmic Avenger who we can only theorize what she is up to. Monica, of course, is a highly accomplished scientist, researcher, and astronaut. Kamala's really our way in, and she represents so much of the heart of this trio. Working with Iman was awesome. She has every fact that the Marvel Universe has to offer at her fingertips at all times. She schools us all on a daily basis and it's just really great to see her shine in this film."

Khan also happens to be the MCU's first mutant, a surprising detail revealed in the closing moments of the character's own show. Subsequently, Ms. Marvel has been reborn as a mutant in the source material as well.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.