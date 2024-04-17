Look Back Movie Poster Released

Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back one-shot manga story is getting a full anime adaptation of its own, and Look Back has shared the first poster for its new movie! Tatsuki Fujimoto has been taking over the world since Chainsaw Man debuted with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and when he brought the first part of the series to an end, the creator took a break for a while and explored other stories. Releasing a couple of one-shot manga stories ahead of Chainsaw Man Part 2, these one-shots have been major hits with fans in their own right.

Look Back will be hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer, and will be a full adaptation of Fujimoto's original one-shot manga story. The newest update for the film gave fans the first real look at how this new movie will be tackling Fujino and Kyomoto's story from the one-shot, and revealed a new poster showing off the film's leads as they craft the manga that they loved to make as kids before a tragedy splits them apart. You can check out the newest poster for Look Back below.

What to Know for Look Back Movie

Look Back will be releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on June 28th, but has yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring an original story from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back will be written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian. Music will be composed by Haruka Nakamura, who also performs the theme song for the film, "Light song" together with singer urara. Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida are headlining the cast as the two main leads, Fujino and Kyomoto respectively.

Look Back's original one-shot story first debuted with Shueisha in 2021, and is now licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. They tease what to expect from the original Look Back manga as such, "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."

