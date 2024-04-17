Look Back Director Says Film Will Differ From Manga at Points

Look Back might be one of the best manga titles released in the past decade. The project, which was inked by Tatsuki Fujimoto, brought a new side of the creator to life. Readers may know Fujimoto best for Chainsaw Man, but Look Back proves there is more to the artist than devilish adventure. Soon, that message will be driven home with Look Back's movie, and now its director says the anime will differ at points from the manga.

The revelation comes in the wake of Look Back released its first trailer. The reel was released alongside an update to the anime's official website, and it is nothing short of gorgeous. Further down the webpage, Look Back director Kiyotaka Oshiyama included a message for fans, and it was there he admitted the movie will make changes to the manga.

"When I read manga, I was not only deeply moved by the story, but I also resonated with the passion of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Look Back. That's why I felt that I could make this into a film that I could personally relate to," Oshiyama shared.

"I am grateful to Tatsuki Fujimoto, the monster manga artist who kindly lent me the original work, and I am aiming to create a film that is different from the manga, knowing that I can only do so because I am an artist who has lived in the world of animation expression."

So far, the trailer for Look Back has earned little else but praise, so fans are willing to give Oshiyama wiggle room with the manga. Fujimoto's one-shot is a complex beast, and given its concision, Studio Durian may need to bridge gaps for the film along the way. For now, we can only guess how Look Back will differ on screen from in print. The movie is set to hit Japan on June 28th, after all. So in the meantime, manga lovers can read up on Fujimoto's Look Back to prepare for its movie debut.

Want to know more about Look Back? No problem! You can read the manga's official synopsis here for all the info: "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward."

What do you think about this update on Look Back? Are you ready for the anime movie to go live?