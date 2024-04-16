Look Back Movie Releases First Trailer: Watch

Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's original story, Look Back, has debuted its first trailer for the big movie adaptation! Tatsuki Fujimoto is currently taking over the Shonen Jump world thanks to Chainsaw Man Part 2, but when the first series came to an end with Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine, Fujimoto then branched out with a couple of short stories that followed new characters and new settings. The first of these stories, Look Back, proved to be such a hit with fans that it was confirmed soon after that an anime adaptation of the one-shot was now in the works.

Look Back will be getting a full length feature film release for its adaptation later this Summer in Japan, and now fans have gotten the first real look at how this story is in motion with the first trailer for the upcoming film. Featuring the two lead actresses previously announced, Yumi Kawai as Fujino and Mizuki Yoshida as Kyomoto, along with its theme song, "light song" as performed by haruka nakamura, you can check out the trailer for the upcoming Look Back movie below.

What Is Look Back?

Look Back will be releasing in Japan on June 28th, but has yet to reveal any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring the original story from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back will be written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian. Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida are headlining the cast as the two main leads, Fujino and Kyomoto respectively. The one-shot story first debuted with Shueisha in 2021, and is now licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

They tease what to expect from the original Look Back manga as such, "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."

