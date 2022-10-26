Netflix's Lookism Releases Trailer, New Poster

Earlier this year, fans learned another webtoon hit was getting an anime, and the team at Netflix has an update on the big project. After all, the hype for Lookism has been growing since the South Korean webtoon debuted in November 2014, and that excitement skyrocketed in the face of its Netflix adaptation. So if you want to see how the project is doing, a new trailer and poster for Lookism are live.

As you can see below, Lookism has brought together a talented voice cast that will bring Park Hyung Seok to life. The man character is shown in their two bodies as the high-school student navigates a double life with little relief. Growing up an outcast, the bullied teen struggles to thrive in a society that values outer beauty above all else. Butt after a twist of fate gives Hyung Seok a new body to switch between, he learns just how different life can be for those who were born beautiful.

And here's some fresh key art!



Based on the popular webtoon and animated at Studio Mir (DOTA, The Witcher), Lookism hits Netflix Nov 4! pic.twitter.com/SSFjPROYEA — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 26, 2022

What to Know About Lookism?

If you are not familiar with Lookism, the series debuted in November 2014 under creator Park Tae-John. The series is ongoing with 19 volumes and premiered on Naver WEBTOON before heading to WEBTOON services across the globe. Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed it was adapting Lookism into an anime under Studio Mir, the company that helped oversee The Legend of Korea and Voltron: Legendary Defender. The show is slated to drop in November, so fans won't need to wait much longer for its release.

READ MORE: Lookism Is Getting Its Own Anime at Netflix | Webtoon Expands Production Plans for More Anime, Television Projects

Of course, Lookism is far from the only manhwa that has been adapted into an anime as of late. Several major titles including Tower of God and Noblesse have made their animated debuts, after all. Other successes include The God of High School and Sweet Home while titles like Solo Leveling are currently being produced.

What do you think about Lookism so far? Will you be tuning into this webtoon adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.