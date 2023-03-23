The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Release Date Revealed

The new release date for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been revealed. The Lord of the Rings series is one of the most popular franchises in all of entertainment. It is one of the most renowned series of books out there courtesy of J.R.R. Tolkien's incredible writing which was elevated by strong, lovable characters and a densely detailed world. That world was later brought to life with great success courtesy of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning film adaptations which have gone down as not just some of the best fantasy films, but arguably some of the best films of all-time. The ongoing success of the series and rich lore made it ripe for gaming as well and we've seen a ton of Lord of the Rings games over the years, including the incredibly acclaimed Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

As already noted, there are a lot of great characters in this universe, but developer Daedalic Entertainment decided to focus on one that not many would think would be suited for a game: Gollum. The game has been in the works for a while and has had a few delays, but now, its new release date ensures it's just around the corner. The developer confirmed today that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will now release on May 25th on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version will also arrive later this year. To make the news even more exciting, the developer is hosting a gameplay showcase at 6:30 PM CET on Twitch to show off some of the game.

As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see what comes of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. It looks like the game will focus around stealth and general Gollum hijinks, so don't expect to be flailing a sword around or doing a lot of direct combat. If it works, it could be a really unique and special game, but the unique premise almost certainly presents some risks as well.

