Love, Death + Robots Season 3 Trailer Released

Love, Death + Robots is ready to enter its next era, so it is a good thing season three is on the horizon. At the end of May, fans will be able to check out a slew of new episodes from the award-winning anthology. And now, Netflix has released the trailer for season two in all its animated glory.

As you can see below, the trailer showcases pieces of season two and its nine new episodes. From seafaring nightmares to trippy interstellar adventures, Netflix is doing it all this season. Love, Death + Robots is sparing no expense with its comeback, and fans are understandably eager to see how this follow-up fares.

THE OFFICIAL LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS Trailer is here.

May 20 ❤️💀🤖 pic.twitter.com/1p51j7ttsw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 9, 2022

For those unfamiliar with this Netflix anthology, Love, Death + Robots made its debut with season one in June 2019. The project included eight episodes ranging in aesthetic and theme under producers Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Jennifer Miller. A slew of animation studios from around the world was tasked to oversee the first season's episode, and critics were thrilled with the experimental pitch.

After its first batch of episodes ended, Netflix confirmed season two was in the works. This volume went live in May 2021, and now, it seems season three is just around the corner. You can catch up with Love, Death + Robots over on Netflix right now if you have not seen any of its shorts yet. And starting May 20th, a new batch of episodes will join the series for all to watch!

