Netflix’s Love Death + Robots Shares First-Look Images for Volume 3

Netflix has released the first images for the next volume of the Love Death + Robots animated anthology series, and has given fans the first sneak peek at some of the newest entries! Produced by Tim and Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen, and David Fincher, this new anthology series debuted on Netflix a few years ago and introduced fans to a number of wildly different animated worlds. Each short story was completely unique from the other, and it was such a success that a second volume of shorts was released not long after. Now after some waiting, a third wave of shorts is finally making its debut.

Following the confirmation that a third volume of animated shorts was in the works last Spring, it has finally been confirmed that Love Death + Robots will be officially returning to Netflix with Volume 3 on May 20th. To celebrate the upcoming debut of the newest wave of shorts, Netflix has released the first images from a few of them to hype the kinds of different styles we’ll be seeing with the next collection. You can check them out below to see just how different Volume 3 is already:

CAN. NOT. WAIT. A first look at Love, Death & Robots Vol 3. Returning May 20 ❤️💀🤖 pic.twitter.com/JbjhZ8iYbh — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 19, 2022

There are still no concrete details about how many shorts we will get to see with the next volume yet, nor have there been any details about the actual staff for each one. One of the teases here is intriguing in a different way, however, since it seems to be continuing on from one of the premises seen in the first volume. But luckily it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the next wave of shorts as they will be making their debut in just a little over a month from the time of this writing.

The distinct visual styles from each of the selections (all vaguely surrounding the main themes of love, death, or robots) is why the first two volumes were such a success with fans. The third is already promising the same kind of variety with just these images alone, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see in the next volume of Love Death + Robots? What did you think of the first two volumes? What have been some of your favorites so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!