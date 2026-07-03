Lucasfilm Officially Confirms Star Wars’ New TV Show Is Setup For More Spinoffs (& We Couldn’t Be Happier)

The future of Star Wars looks a whole lot brighter, with Lucasfilm officially confirming a whole new range of spinoffs. The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s box office may have been disappointing, but Star Wars animation is going from strength to strength. We’ve just had the first trailer for The Ninth Jedi, a thrilling series that spins out of the Star Wars Visions anthology series. More importantly, Lucasfilm just confirmed more are in the works.

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The trailer was accompanied with a press release, announcing the launch of a whole new Star Wars banner. Here’s what it says:

Part of an all-new “Star Wars: Visions Presents” banner, which will be used to tell longer-form “Star Wars: Visions” stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the “Visions” shorts: ‘The Ninth Jedi’ and ‘The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.’”

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Visions Spinoffs Are a Thrilling Addition to the Franchise

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We’ve been hearing rumors for months that Lucasfilm has been keeping some major animated projects under wraps; some have speculated Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 will come out sooner rather than later. But this is something else; it’s confirmation of an entirely new range of spinoff shows. What’s more, they couldn’t possibly be more exciting; the original Star Wars: Visions anthologies gave animation houses an opportunity to riff on Lucas’ iconic imagery without the constraints of canon, resulting in some of the best Star Wars stories we’ve seen in the Disney era.

Curiously, some animation houses did go to the trouble of making stories that could easily slot into the Star Wars timeline. Several shows explore the Empire as we know it, with Studio La Cachette’s “The Spy Dancer” taking inspiration from the French Resistance in a wonderful espionage adventure. Speaking at Star Wars Celebration 2023, director Rodrigo Blaas even revealed he imagined the story “Sith” to be set 3,000 years before the Skywalker saga, and the narrative really would fit there. Star Wars fans often mistakenly equate canonicity with quality, but that’s not the case.

The Ninth Jedi‘s official trailer shows just what these spinoffs can offer. Lucasfilm Animation has developed something of a house style inspired by The Clone Wars; there are deviations (Maul – Shadow Lord‘s artistry was exceptional), but they stand out precisely because they build on the standard model. In contrast, Visions is a chance for some of the best animation houses in the world to do their own thing, with spectacular results. We don’t know much about the future of Star Wars right now, but this new banner is a thrilling new development.

No doubt more will be revealed over the next twelve months. Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan have taken over as presidents of Lucasfilm, and they’re blazing a new trail for the franchise. Next year is Star Wars’ 50th anniversary, and most expect the future roadmap to finally become clear. The interesting question is whether there will be other “banners,” other TV projects that launch out of other successes. We’ll have to wait and see – and, of course, hope.

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