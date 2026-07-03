Star Wars Kicks Off New Jedi Era With New Anime Series Trailer – Watch Now

Star Wars is going to be hitting Disney+ later this Summer with its first full anime series, and now fans have gotten the release date for the new project ahead of its premiere. Star Wars and anime have been a match made in heaven as one of the ways the franchise has been able to expand is an anthology series tapping into all sorts of new stories. Star Wars: Visions recruited multiple anime studios and teams to offer their take on the universe, and now one of these stories is expanding into a full spinoff anime of its own.

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is a brand new anime series taking The Ninth Jedi shorts from the three season anthology series and giving it a much fuller take on the idea. This new anime series is going to showcase an expanded look at the story only briefly touched on in the two shorts released thus far, and you can check out a much fuller look in a new trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi below as shared during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend.

When Does Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Come Out?

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi will be making its worldwide debut with Disney+ on August 5th. This is the first full anime series for the franchise following the launch of the Star Wars: Visions anthology, and that’s been going on for three successful seasons thus far. There’s a hope that with so much fruit revealed on the vine with the original The Ninth Jedi shorts that if this ends up a success, we could end up seeing more Star Wars anime releases in the future that expand on some of the other cool looking shorts.

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi will also feature a returning staff and cast from the previous two shorts too. Kenji Kamiyama returns from the previous shorts as director and script supervisor for Production I.G. The new limited series will be taking place after the events of “The Ninth Jedi” seen in the first volume of Star Wars: Visions, and “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” sequel that came in the third volume of the anthology. And those behind the scenes felt like there was much more to explore with the idea.

What Is The Ninth Jedi Even About?

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The Ninth Jedi has been the standout from Star Wars: Visions for not only being one of the few shorts to get a sequel story, but it’s also been expanded on with manga and other adaptations in the meantime. Taking place far after the era of Jedi, a young girl gets in the midst of a much bigger conflict with the Sith. As those in power are seeking to restore the Jedi by forging lightsabers again, a blacksmith’s daughter finds herself tapping into abilities she never knew before.

It’s these kinds of Jedi focused stories that Star Wars fans are seeking more of these days, and anime is the perfect medium for that kind of experimentation. We’ve seen some major bombs from releases like The Mandalorian & Grogu in just this past year alone, but a great Star Wars anime on Disney+ about Jedi could definitely bring some of that heat back to the waning franchise.

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