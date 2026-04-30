Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 Gets Exciting Update Ahead of Season 1 Finale

Before Star Wars makes its return to theaters this summer with The Mandalorian and Grogu, fans have been enjoying the animated series Maul – Shadow Lord on Disney+. Featuring a gorgeous art style that makes lightsabers look better than ever before and a compelling story exploring the galactic underworld, Shadow Lord has proven to be an exciting addition to the Star Wars canon, fleshing out Maul’s character in fascinating ways. Fortunately, the show is only beginning. Before Shadow Lord premiered, Lucasfilm announced Season 2 was in the works. Days ahead of the Season 1 finale, Sam Witwer has an update on that front.

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Speaking with The Direct, Witwer discussed the release window for Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2. He wasn’t at the mercy to share an exact date, but he did suggest it will arrive in the near future. “It’s the usual development cycle … I know when it’s coming out, but it’s not a situation where the audiences will have to wait too, too long,” he said. “But I think I am forbidden from saying what I know, but we are working on it. We’ve been working on it for a while, and it’s interesting.”

Based on Witwer’s comments, it sounds like Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 was in development for quite some time before the official announcement, which speaks to the confidence Lucasfilm had in the project. That confidence wasn’t misplaced, as Shadow Lord Season 1 boasts an impressive 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As such, fans will be eager to see the series return once Season 1 wraps up, and it would be great for them if there isn’t a long wait. Many streaming shows have had gaps of multiple years between seasons, and Star Wars isn’t any exception there. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to premiere this year, three years after Season 1.

To be fair, seasons of Star Wars’ animated shows have always come out at a decent clip. The Bad Batch debuted in 2021, then Season 2 released in 2023, followed by the third and final season in 2024. If Shadow Lord has a similar schedule, then Season 2 would likely premiere in 2028 at the latest. It’s possible Season 2 could come out next year, though that will depend on how much work the creative team has completed up to this point. Witwer’s statement that they’ve been at it “for a while” is vague enough that it’s difficult to say for certain how much of Season 2 is finished. However, it sounds like things have been progressing smoothly.

With Shadow Lord Season 1 establishing an intriguing foundation of character dynamics and storylines (including a Dryden Vos name drop in the last episode), it’s good to know it shouldn’t be too long of a wait for the next season. In the entertainment industry, it can be smart to strike when the iron is out, building on forward momentum and capitalizing on fan interest. At the same time, it’s important for Lucasfilm Animation to not rush Shadow Lord Season 2 out of the door. After the first season received universal praise, it would be a shame if the follow-up underwhelmed, which would hurt the series long-term. If Shadow Lord Season 2 doesn’t release for another couple of years, it’s because the team is taking all the time necessary to make sure it’s as great as it can be.

Shadow Lord could be an important project for Lucasfilm moving forward. After Ahsoka Season 2, there are no new live-action TV shows confirmed in the pipeline, as the studio appears to be shifting back to prioritizing theatrical features. At the same time, Disney+ will continue to need new content, which is where Shadow Lord comes in. Maul could become the face of Star Wars TV over the next handful of years, which would be fitting considering it was The Clone Wars that revived the character and made him the captivating figure he is today. Knowing Maul’s fate, Shadow Lord has a shelf life, but its story is just getting started. This is why it’s key to find the proper balance between production timelines and release dates.

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