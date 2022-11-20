Lupin Zero Reveals Voice Cast, New Stills

Lupin Zero will be introducing a cool new take on the anime with a look into Lupin the Third's past, and the anime has revealed a new look at what to expect from this special project with new stills and the reveal of the first two additions to the main voice cast! Lupin the Third is one of the longest running anime and manga franchises still running today, and although original series creator Monkey Punch may no longer be around, the anime has taken off to a whole new kind of life of its own thanks to the success of its various releases.

Lupin Zero is a special new project set in the 1960s that looks back on Lupin III's past as a kid that will adapt some stories from the original manga, and will include some new materials for the anime's version of it. To tease more of what fans can expect from this mysterious new prequel that will be hitting our screens later this Winter, the official Twitter account behind the series released some new character designs and stills along with confirmation of the main two actors! Check it out:

What is Coming in Lupin Zero?

Lupin Zero will be six episodes long kicking off on December 16th in Japan. The series will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE outside of Japan when it premieres, and directed by Daisuke Sako for Telecom Animation Film. Ichiro Okouchi will be handling the scripts for the series, Asami Taguchi will be designing the characters, Yoshihide Otomo will be composing the music, and Seiichi Shirato is credited with helping research the setting.

Leading the cast for the series thus far are the main duo of Tasuku Hatanaka as Lupin and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jigen. It has yet to be revealed as to whether or not fans can expect to see younger versions of the other franchise favorite players, but with the new prequel project hitting screens in just a matter of weeks from the time of this writing, it won't be long before we get to see even more of what this new Lupin the Third entry has to offer.

