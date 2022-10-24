Lupin Zero Anime Announced With Trailer, Poster

Lupin the Third remains one of anime's biggest series, and its high-stake missions have thrilled fans for decades. Since the fall of 1967, Lupin has been an icon in Japan, and his whole gang is easy to find whether we're looking at movies, shows, games, or books. And now, a new Lupin the Third project has been announced courtesy of Lupin Zero.

As you can see below, a trailer has gone live for Lupin Zero, an upcoming project set before the IP as we've seen it. The project will follow Lupin as a young boy honing his thieving skills, and of course, the trailer looks gorgeous thanks to Telecom Studios. And while we have no release window for this project just yet, fans are hoping it will go live within the year if they're lucky. HIDIVE has confirmed it has licensed the movie for streaming in the United States, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for updates.

What to Know About Lupin the Third?

If you are not familiar with Lupin the Third at all, this upcoming project would be a solid introduction. After all, what does a prequel do other than go over a hero's origin story? Fans have known Lupin for decades now as the series creator began penning his manga in August 1967. Monkey Punch continued to oversee the franchise until his death, and Lupin the Third has released content consistently for decades. Most recently, Lupin the 3rd Part 6 was released as the anniversary project debuted in October 2021. To date, the franchise has inspired 12 films and six anime series, and Lupin the Third remains an incredibly popular IP across the world.

(Photo: Telecom Studios)

For those wanting more details on the series, you can check out its full synopsis here: "Hard-boiled, cocky, classy and silly. These words only begin to describe the amazing master thief Lupin the Third. With the help of some quick gunplay by his partner Jigen, Lupin takes on the world in elaborate heists, classic car chases, and nasty explosions. Fujiko, a buxom redhead with a penchant for betrayal, always gets tangled up in Lupin's capers. The stoic but swift swordsman Goemon is just as inclined to kill Lupin as he is to help him. And Lupin can never seem to lose the relentless Tokyo Police Inspector Zenigata. What sort of trouble will this band of misfits get into next?"

