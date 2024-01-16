Lycoris Recoil Movie Is in the Works: Report

There is no denying the power of Lycoris Recoil. Back in 2022, the spy anime went live to high praise, and A-1 Pictures has yet to drop the show's high. With a manga and stage play under thumb, Lycoris Recoil is finding new ways to expand. Now, a new report suggests Lycoris Recoil has a movie on the horizon, and the update seems to come from within A-1 Pictures.

In a now-deleted post on X (Twitter), an employee at A-1 Pictures drew fans' attention to Lycoris Recoil. It was there Shunsuke Sugimoto revealed Lycoris Recoil has a movie in the works. This reveal is a first as no office word on a movie has gone live, and this Lycoris Recoil update is the first we've been given since season one ended.

"Licorice has a new animated film in the works. Please look forward to it! You will surely see something interesting," Sugimoto's original post read. So far, A-1 Pictures has not commented on this alleged reveal, and the same can be said any other Lycoris Recoil crew member.

For now, this deleted post is the only thing tying Lycoris Recoil to a future. The show was big enough in 2022 that a sequel was all but assured. However, it has been nearly two years of radio silence. A-1 Pictures has kept mum about Lycoris Recoil's future, so it would make since if a movie was on the horizon. These movies take time to produce, so the timeline is matching up. For now, we will have to wait and see how Lycoris Recoil moves forward. But if a film is on the horizon, anime fans won't complain one bit.

Want to know more about Lycoris Recoil? You can check out the anime's first season on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the anime, you can read its synopsis below:

"For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

