Pizza Hut Unveils Lycoris Recoil Collab in Japan

While the likes of Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man got the lion's share of attention for new anime dropping in 2022, a dark horse contender arose. Lycoris Recoil is an anime franchise that focuses on young agents that make up the organization known as "Direct Attack" and struck a chord to be a major hit last year. Now, the series has hit such a high level of popularity in Japan, that the pizza creators at Pizza Hut have created a unique collaboration with Direct Attack.

Anime food collaborations are nothing new for Japan, with One Piece recently having a partnership with McDonald's in the country to create new edibles and unique promotions. Also in Japan, there are countless cafes that are modeled from the biggest anime franchises, with the likes of Chainsaw Man, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Demon Slayer being only a few examples of physical anime establishments. While not many of these cafes have made the leap to North America, the increasing popularity of anime in the West has seen anime-themed restaurants emerge in recent years.

Pizza Recoil

The Official Twitter Account for Pizza Hut Japan shared new promotional images for the Lycoris Recoil team-up. Taking place from June 19th to July 23rd, the partnership is creating scores of new art for the anime/pizza union. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean that you'll be able to order a Lycoris Recoil-style pizza if you live in Japan.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Lycoris Recoil, here's an official description of the series, "For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

