Lycoris Recoil Announces New Anime

Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family might be considered the two top anime adaptations of last year, with many fans wondering which comes out on top in the war featuring the Devil Hunters and the Forger Family, but there's an argument to be made that the dark horse entrant is the sleeper hit Lycoris Recoil. Thanks to the popularity of the dynamic duo of anime assassins, the series has announced that a new anime project is in the works for the future, though there are still questions surrounding the confirmation.

With the confirmation that Lycoris Recoil will return, the anime production did not confirm whether this will be a second season, a movie, or perhaps even both as Spy x Family had recently announced a "two-fer" in that same regard. Also not yet confirmed is whether the animation studio, A-1 Pictures, will be making a comeback as plenty of television series in the anime world have switched animators with the arrival of new seasons.

Lycoris Recoil Returns

The Official Lycoris Recoil Twitter Account shared the major announcement as a part of a special event in Japan celebrating the series, with a new trailer revisiting some major moments from the first season that took the anime world by storm:

The official description of the series, with the first season currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, reads as such from the streaming service:

"For these peaceful days, there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

