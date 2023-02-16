Lycoris Recoil Is About to Release Its Sake in Real Life

Lycoris Recoil is the show that keeps on giving. If you did not know, the anime came to life last year and became an underdog with ease. Now, the colorful series is gearing up for its next anime, and Lycoris Recoil is celebrating with a special sake collaboration.

Yes, that is right. Lycoris Recoil is ready to bring its sake from the anime to life. Mizuki Nakahara's favorite drink is being released in real life thanks to brewery Otokoyama and goods company Hiromedo.

According to the product's description, the sake will be sold in custom bottles resembling those from Lycoris Recoil. The drink itself will be brewed with local ingredients from Hokkaido, so you can rest assured this drink will taste perfect. And of course, the limited-edition sake will come with artwork of Mizuki and the whole Lycoris Recoil gang.

Currently, the sake is available for preorder in Japan, and each bottle will run fans about $30 USD. The drink is expected to hit shelves in April, and sadly, shipping will not be made available outside of Japan. You can always travel abroad to grab a bottle if you'd like, or there are proxy shipping services for hire if you don't mind paying a fee.

If you haven't checked out Lycoris Recoil yet, you should definitely check out the slice-of-life thriller. The entire first season is streaming on Crunchyroll, and earlier this year, Aniplex confirmed the series has a new anime in the works. For more details on Lycoris Recoil, you can read its description below:

"For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

