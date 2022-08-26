Lycoris Recoil Takes Over Streaming Reign in Japan

For quite a few weeks, Spy x Family has been the number one streaming television series for Japan, with it recently being dethroned by an unlikely contender in Kingdom, though another combatant has entered the ring in Lycoris Recoil. The new series from the animation studio, A-1 Pictures, takes the idea of a secret organization that looks to prevent crimes by having each of their agents, who are young women, sporting moves and artilleries that are synonymous with John Wick. With only a few episodes released so far, the anime has hit the ground floor running and taken the top spot from Spy x Family and Kingdom for the summer.

Unlike many other anime series on the market today, Lycoris Recoil is unique in that the television show premiered before the arrival of the manga and light novel series, which will be hitting the stands later in 2022. While the idea of teaming up with several ruthless warriors to fight crime is nothing new in the world of pop culture, the fact that they also run a cafe at the same time goes to show this new series differs from the rest. The action-packed show has become the biggest new series of the summer season.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Lycoris Recoil, Crunchyroll has the first few episodes on its streaming service, along with an official description to give you a summary of the action-packed anime:

"For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

Via TV Fandom Lounge