Lycoris Recoil Is Getting Its Own Manga

Last month, the world was introduced to an original anime from A-1 Pictures that has quickly become a knockout hit. Lycoris Recoil made a successful debut as it explored a world filled with female assassins and cafe workers. And according to new reports, Lycoris Recoil is getting a manga of its own!

The update, as you can see below, came from Kadokawa and the anime's production team. Lycoris Recoil is getting a manga starting this September under Monthly Comic Flapper. Bizen Yasunori will be handling the adaptation, so seinen readers will want to check out the entry when it drops.

Now if you are not familiar with Lycoris Recoil, you should. Know the story's concept was crafted by Spider Lily and Asaura. It follows two girls who work as Lycoris agents in Japan to perform everything from espionage to assassinations. When hotshot Takina Inoue is sanctioned by her bosses after a mistake on the job, she is sent to work under one of the best Lycoris agents in history, Chisato Nishikigi. The pair take deadly jobs at night while working cover jobs in a cafe by day where their clashing personalities are impossible to ignore. But as the pair continue working together, Takina and Chisato find themselves growing closer.

Want to know more about Lycoris Recoil? You can catch the anime right now as it is streaming on Crunchyroll, and its official synopsis can be read below:

"A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

Are you excited for Lycrois Recoil to get its very own manga? Have you been keeping up with its anime debut?