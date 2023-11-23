One Piece Makes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut With Deflated Luffy

One Piece has enjoyed a busy year, and today, the anime is tackling a new era entirely. After taking its anime and manga to new heights, One Piece promised to blow fans away this Thanksgiving by bringing Luffy to New York City. One Piece has officially joined the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade... but the debut has been botched by some unfortunate deflation.

Yes, you read that right. Not even Luffy is immune to the dangers of big-city living. During his trip down New York City, Luffy bumped into a few things, and the obstacles popped a huge hole in Luffy's iconic straw hat.

THE LUFFY BALLOON’S HAT POPPED AND HALTED THE PARADE IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/kZi8RFHG8I — HedgehogColors🌈 @LiSAっ子 (@SpaceKitaaRiSE) November 23, 2023

You can see one video above of Luffy's difficult run through New York City. Despite being handled by plenty of guides, Luffy can be seen running into a street light. The crowd can be heard gasping in fear as the blow was pretty hard. Luckily, Luffy was able to dust off this wreck without deflation, but his first accident was not as lucky.

After all, photos from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade show Luffy with a massive hole in his hate. The front brim of his straw hat is totally deflated, so Luffy is rocking a bucket hat right now. As for the hole itself, it seems to have been ripped at a seam, so Toei Animation will have to send Luffy off for a fix. But thankfully, the only part of Luffy that is deflating is his hat for now.

They've crashed Luffy in the first five minutes pic.twitter.com/drAcBj8YCZ — 💫Codi🌟 (@CodiMarion_art) November 23, 2023

This year marks the first Luffy appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, so it has been rather memorable. However, this is not the only balloon Toei Animation is overseeing at the event. Some years ago, Toei Animation joined the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade collective by creating a massive Goku balloon. For a few years now, the Dragon Ball hero has taken part in the event, so here's to hoping his Super Saiyan hair stays inflated as planned!

