One Piece Anime Announces Wano Saga's Final Episode

It is hard to believe, but One Piece is about to end an era. Back in 2019, the world was introduced to the Wano Country saga on screen, and One Piece has grown in a big way since then. The past few years have brought out a sort of renaissance for One Piece, after all. And now, we have learned when the final episode of the Wano Country saga will go live.

The update comes from Japan courtesy of a new TV Guide update. It is there fans learned One Piece is ready to shut the door on the Wano Country saga. "The Last Curtain! Luffy and Momonosuke's Vow" will bring the saga to a close, and the episode is slated to drop on November 16th.

As you can imagine, this finale will bring plenty of mixed emotions. One Piece has had plenty of excellent arcs in its time, but none can match the scale of Wano. It has been thrilling fans for four years, and Toei Animation truly pulled all the stops to turn the saga into something special. While fans are excited for what's next, One Piece is ending an era by bidding Wano farewell.

If you are not caught up with the Wano Country saga, well – you have a ton to catch up on. As mentioned, the saga got started back in 2019 with episode 890. The anime now has 1,084 episodes to its name, so the Wano Country saga will run 195 episodes by the time it closes. Right now, you can binge all of the Wano Country saga on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. And of course, the anime itself can be binged as a whole through those services to boot.

Obviously, One Piece has a lot going on these days between its manga's final act and Netflix's live-action success. There has never been a better time to familiarize yourself with the series as such. So for those wanting more information on Eiichiro Oda's hit series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

How do you think One Piece handled Wano's anime run? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!