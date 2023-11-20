One Piece Announces NFL Collaboration

Over the past year, we have learned to expect anything from One Piece. From the anime's insane Wano finale to the success of its live-action adaptation, the series can do it all. Now, One Piece is gearing up for a big winter, and that is thanks in part to a newly announced collaboration with the NFL.

Not long ago, the Los Angeles Rams confirmed it is teaming up with One Piece for a special one-day event. The partnership will go down on December 3rd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And as for the game itself, it will follow the Rams as they take on the Cleveland Browns.

So far, no word has been given on what this collab will look like in practice, but fans have their ideas. Given the success of Netflix's One Piece and the anime's global rise, the Straw Hats may appear at the game. You can just imagine how Luffy would fare at an NFL game, and Franky would make for an excellent linebacker. So if you see Straw Hat cameos at this game, don't be surprised!

This new One Piece collaboration is just one of many in the works these days. This week will mark a new one if you didn't know. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring Luffy to its lineup this year, after all. Toei Animation has created a massive Luffy balloon to celebrate One Piece, and this year will mark its grand debut. Luffy joins other anime-centric balloons at the parade as Dragon Ball and Pokemon are already represented at the event. So of course, it is only right for Luffy to join in on the fun.

If you have not gotten the chance to check out One Piece for yourself, don't sweat! The series is easier than ever to watch. You can find the One Piece anime everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. For more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

