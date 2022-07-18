Hideo Kojima Has an Issue with Made in Abyss Season 2

The summer anime season has gotten underway, and one of its biggest releases has to be Made in Abyss. The franchise returned recently with season two, and that means its eclectic stars have some dangerous new missions to undertake for fans. However, it seems season two has tripped up fans all thanks to its timeline, and no one is more confused than... Hideo Kojima?!

Yes, that is the case! It turns out the beloved video game creator is a fan of Made in Abyss, so he was one of the millions excited to watch season two. But as you can see below, well – something about the season premiere tripped him up.

The second anime season of "Made in Abyss," had begun, so I watched the first episode. From the very beginning I was like? Who is this? Where am I? Huh? How many layers did I go? Did I skip a season? pic.twitter.com/D4tqff7soI — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 18, 2022

"The second anime season of Made in Abyss has begun, so I watched the first episode. From the very beginning, I was like, 'Who is this? Where am I? Huh? How many layers did I go? Did I skip a season?' I was puzzled and kept watching, but after about 20 minutes, I was relieved to see a familiar member of the team appear. And then I was surprised to see XX excreting out of nowhere," Kojima wrote.

For those who don't know, Made in Abyss is a bit tricky with its timeline and watch order. Back in the day, the original series paved the way with its first 13 episodes which fans can start with. If you want a streamlined marathon, those 13 episodes were converted into two movies that fans can watch instead, and then the tricky part comes with its third movie.

Unlike most anime series, Made in Abyss considers its films canon. So after season one (or its movie adaptations), fans need to watch Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul before digging into season two. The third movie explains a ton about the premiere of season two and its cast of new characters. So once you've binged the flick, you can move to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun.

Clearly, Kojima missed the memo, and so did a lot of other fans. But if you did miss out on any part of Made in Abyss, you can check it out on streaming with ease. HIDIVE houses the anime exclusively in the United States, so you can start binging the hit series ASAP!

Do you side with Kojima on this little issue? Are you all caught up with Made in Abyss now that season two is airing?