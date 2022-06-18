Made In Abyss Season 2 Confirms Episode Count

Made In Abyss is one of the most unique anime stories around, so when the series announced that it would be releasing a new season of its anime adaptation, more than a few fans took notice. With the series receiving not just an initial season, but a number of feature-length films as well, the anime franchise has let fans know how many episodes they can expect when "The Golden City of the Scorching Sun" arrives on July 6th of this summer.

The official website for Made In Abyss shared the revelation that Season Two, "The Golden City of the Scorching Sun" was set to have twelve episodes in total, continuing the perilous trek through an Abyss wherein the further one goes into its depths, the more dangerous it becomes:

MADE IN ABYSS: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (Season 2) is listed for 12 episodes!



✨More: https://t.co/F0eGcPdplU pic.twitter.com/hRoiGLrve0 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 17, 2022

When it comes to the main actors that are set to return to Made In Abyss for its second season, the likes of Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi are set to make a comeback for the terrifying adventures ahead of them. The new roster of actors that are set to be a part of this second season include Misaki Kuno as Faputa, Yuka Terasaki as Vueko, Hiroaki Hirata as Wazukyan, Mitsuki Saiga as Belaf, Hiroki Goto as Majikaja, Kana Ichinose as Maaa, Kimiko Saito as Muugi, and Ryota Takeuchi as Gaburoo. On top of the return of many voice actors to continue the story of Riko and company, studio Kinema Citrus is set to return to the series as well for this new season.

While the first season streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime, the second is set to stream on the service known as HDive when it begins airing this July, with the platform releasing an official description for the series that follows the likes of Riko, Reg, and Nanachi:

"Within the depths of the Abyss, a girl named Riko stumbles upon a robot who looks like a young boy. Riko and her new friend descend into uncharted territory to unlock its mysteries, but what lies in wait for them in the darkness?"

Are you hyped for the return of Made In Abyss this summer? What did you think of the first season of this unique anime story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Abyss.