Made In Abyss Season 2 Unveils New Trailer: Watch

✖

Made In Abyss is a unique story in the vast landscape of anime, with Riko and her friends descending into an environment that only gets more dangerous the further they go down into its depths. With this summer seeing the return of the anime adaptation from Kinema Citrus, a new trailer has arrived for the Golden City of the Scorching Sun that gives fans an idea of some of the new characters that are set to arrive alongside the harrowing journey that is ahead for our heroes.

The Official Website for Made In Abyss shared the new trailer that sees Riko and her companions continuing their journey while encountering strange new creatures and potential allies as they descend further on their dangerous mission:

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun has confirmed that its three main leads Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi will be making a comeback, alongside new additions in the cast including the likes of Misaki Kuno as Faputa, Yuka Terasaki as Vueko, Hiroaki Hirata as Wazukyan, and Mitsuki Saiga as Belaf. The animation studio, Kinema Citrus, is set to return for this new season, having worked not just on the first season, but several of the feature-length films associated with Made In Abyss. Having worked on popular series such as The Rising of the Shield Hero and Eureka Seven, the studio is a wise choice for the anime adaptation.

If you haven't had the opportunity to see the story of Made In Abyss, Amazon described the series as such:

"Within the depths of the Abyss, a girl named Riko stumbles upon a robot who looks like a young boy. Riko and her new friend descended into uncharted territory to unlock its mysteries, but what lies in wait for them in the darkness?"

The series first arrived as a manga in 2012 from creator Akihito Tsukushi and continues telling its tale to this day, meaning there are plenty of stories for the anime to adapt for potential future seasons and feature-length films.

What do you think of this new trailer for the second season of Made In Abyss? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Riko and company.