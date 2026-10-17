Major Shonen Jump Creator Breaks Silence on New Anime After 3 Years

Written and illustrated by Kota Kawae, the Weekly Shonen Jump hit, Nue’s Exorcist, is currently in the spotlight after its anime announcement. The manga began serialization in May 2023, and after more than three years, fans finally got the anime announcement they were waiting for. Kawae also shared his excitement over the anime in a message for fans. Over the decades, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time after serializing several memorable series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. While there’s no denying that the age of the Big Three will never truly be over, it’s also time for newer series to take the spotlight.

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The magazine is still dominating the industry with newer and shorter series like Nue’s Exorcist. While the manga isn’t a breakout hit in the West, fans in Japan have always supported the story. It’s often listed among some of the most beloved ongoing Shonen Jump manga. However, the new anime debut is sure to shake things up, as not only do the visuals look stunning, but the trailer also introduces the unique premise of the story.

Nue’s Exorcist Creator Shares Thoughts on the Anime Announcement

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kawae thanked fans for the overwhelming support, which is the biggest reason why the manga is getting an anime. He also shared, “Mr. Mochizuki, who is serving as the chief animation director, is absurdly good at drawing, and every time I receive character design reference sheets, I actually find myself using them as reference for my own work!”

Kawae also praised the voice actors, “And starting with Mr. Miura in the role of Gakuro and Ms. Oonishi in the role of Nue, I am confident that thanks to this overwhelmingly dazzling cast of voice actors, the characters will come alive with an even greater presence! I look forward to your continued support for Nue’s Exorcist…!!”

The official X handle of the series dropped a new visual along with the confirmation that Kawae shared a message for fans. However, the message is included in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue, which is only available for fans in Japan. @NuesExorcist on X, an unofficial account known for sharing all kinds of updates on the series, shared a translation of the message by the creator.

Image Courtesy of Studio Hibari

The anime is all set for its premiere in July next year as part of the Summer 2027 lineup. The first trailer and key visual have already been revealed, which introduce the animation staff and the voice actors. However, the anime has yet to lock down a streaming home and share more updates on the premiere. Fans can expect a major update during this year’s Jump Festa, which will be held on December 19th and 20th. Shueisha is holding its annual Jump Festa on December 19th and 20th, 2026. It’s the largest convention for anime and manga fans held annually by Shueisha to share the latest updates on Shonen Jump series. Each year, fans get major updates on their favorite shows and manga, including new anime announcements along with merchandise and more exciting surprises. Nue’s Exorcist will be holding a panel during Jump Studio, where we can expect the anime to drop more visuals, teasers, or even a streaming home.