30 Years Later, Legendary Action Anime Confirms Crunchyroll Release for New Reboot

It’s only been a month since the anime reboot of Eat-Man was confirmed, and now it already has a streaming home. Via a press release, Crunchyroll confirmed acquiring streaming rights to the anime when it premieres. While the release date and other details haven’t been revealed yet, fans can expect new updates in a few weeks or months. The reboot, titled Eat-Man: The Over Order, was announced last month, more than 30 years since the manga debut. The 1990s were a revolutionary era for the Shonen demographic since many of them etched their names in history. Eat-Man is one of those stories that was initially popular thanks to its exceptional story but didn’t stand the test of time.

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Rather than being a blockbuster hit, Eat-Man was more of a cult classic, especially in Japan. Written and illustrated by Akihito Yoshitomi, the manga even released an anime adaptation in 1997, but it didn’t adapt the entire story. Yoshitomi is known for classics such as School Ningyo, Blue Drop, and more. Three decades after leaving this thrilling story incomplete, Studio Cab confirmed a reboot adaptation. Thanks to Crunchyroll bringing the anime to international regions, the series is finally getting the hype it deserves.

What Is Eat-Man: The Over Order About?

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Since the reboot was announced only a month ago, a final trailer or even a release window hasn’t been revealed yet. Fans only got a first look in the visual that features Bolt, the central character. This sci-fi action centers around a mysterious adventurer named Bolt Crank who devours metal and regenerates any weapon. His past is shrouded in mystery, while his true purpose also remains hidden from those around him. Bolt takes on requests and travels across the world, where he gets entangled in countless incidents and fateful encounters along the way. The story is episodic in nature as it focuses on self-contained vignettes and short stories rather than a single linear plot. It follows Bolt throughout his journey as he keeps arriving in new locations while dealing with personal struggles and conflicts. He also helps those he encounters before moving on to a different location.

Anime Reboots of Classics Are Needed Now More Than Ever

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Anime reboots have been on the rise for the past few years, especially when it comes to 1990s classics. This year, reboots such as Ghost in the Shell and Magic Knight Rayearth grabbed all the spotlight while series such as Eat-Man are awaiting updates. The primary reason behind such reboots is to gather new fans for the series who haven’t been introduced to the original anime. Over the decades, despite the initial popularity, anime series are often forgotten and lose fans due to a lack of new releases. Not to mention that the older art style isn’t always appealing to new fans. Additionally, many series from the 1990s and 2000s are easy to stream these days, which means it’s impossible for them to attract a wider audience. These reboots also help in cases like Eat-Man, where the story wasn’t fully adapted in the original anime, but deserves a second chance.