It’s Official, Nue’s Exorcist Is Finally Getting Its Own Anime – Watch First Look Trailer

It’s been three years since Nue’s Exorcist first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now it’s finally confirmed to be getting its own anime adaptation coming our way next year. When looking at the current status of the magazine on a whole, there are a few series that have been largely ignored for the past few years despite being steady hits for the magazine. But even with that in mind, Nue’s Exorcist fans have been hoping to see the series making its TV anime debut in the future.

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Things got a lot more promising recently as not only did Nue’s Exorcist recently celebrate its third anniversary, but it was one of the projects touted to have something to share as part of Shueisha’s newest Jump Press event to cap off the weekend. This proved to be the case as Nue’s Exorcist has now officially revealed the first look at its new anime, and you can check out the first trailer and poster for the series below ahead of its launch next year.

Nue’s Exorcist Anime Confirmed for Summer 2027 Release

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Nue’s Exorcist is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime in Summer 2027, but a more concrete release date or potential international streaming release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. But this first reveal confirmed the production staff as Hiroyuki Hashimoto will be directing the new anime series for Studio Hibari, Hiroshi Seko will be providing the scripts, Shunpei Mochizuki will be providing the character designers, Takayuki Yamaguchi will be serving as sound director and MONACA will be composing the music.

This announcement also revealed the first three members of the voice cast with Kaito Miura as Gakuro Yajima, Saori Onishi as Nue, and Sayumi Suzushiro as Kazusa Suo with more members of the cast to be revealed at a later date. We’re likely going to get more updates for the series later this December during Jump Festa 2027. Nue’s Exorcist has been confirmed to be one of the major franchises with something to share during the big weekend, and now it’s even more exciting to look forward to since a new anime is in production for it.

Why Nue’s Exorcist is a Big Deal

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Reports of a potential new anime for Nue’s Exorcist started popping up earlier this month when the franchise had established a new website domain, and thankfully it was confirmed to be in the works soon after. But even without these reports helping to further spark up the hope of a new anime, fans have been hoping to see it happen either way considering how much has gone down for the series within its three years of serialization thus far. There’s finally enough material to serve as a base for a proper anime adaptation to get started.

The series introduces fans to Gakuto, who’s quickly thrown into the world of exorcists after coming across the titular Nue at school. It’s a nostalgic kind of series with not only a massive roster of characters (with the majority of them eventually growing romantic feelings for Gakuto in the process), and several power ups, transformations, weapon reveals and more. If this new anime can bring it all to life, we’re looking at our next big Shonen Jump anime hit here.

Are you excited to see Nue’s Exorcist finally making its anime debut? What are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!