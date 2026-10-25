Major Villainess Anime Teases 2027 Crunchyroll Return With New Trailer – Watch Now

A major villainess anime is gearing up for its return to Crunchyroll with new episodes next year, and Though I Am an Inept Villainess is teasing some big events in the second half of its run with a new trailer. If you love anime like The Apothecary Diaries for how it explores an ancient Chinese inspired historical setting, then this one is right up your alley as it scratches that same itch as a villainess concubine uses magic to swap bodies with the most popular one in her ranks.

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The anime adaptation for Satsuki Nakamura’s Though I am an Inept Villainess light novel series made its debut earlier this Summer and quickly got a lot of attention for fans. It’s coming back for its second half of episodes next year, and has revealed the first real trailer showing off what fans can expect to see in the coming season. You can check out the trailer for Though I am an Inept Villainess Part 2 in the video below.

When Does Though I am an Inept Villainess Part 2 Come Out?

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Though I am an Inept Villainess Part 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime in January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time, but the new episodes will once again be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu alongside their debuts in Japan. That’s also where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime thus far. It will also feature a returning production staff and voice cast as seen with the first half of the debut season.

Though I am an Inept Villainess Part 2 will be adapting “The Royal Outing Arc” when it returns for its episodes in January, and will be adding a few new members to the voice cast for the occasion. Yuichi Nakamura is joining the returning voice cast from the first half of the season as Rerien’s eldest brother Keikou, Shunichi Toki as her second-eldest brother Keishou, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Unran, the leader of a village in the south. But we’ll soon see how they all factor into what’s coming in this arc.

What to Know for Though I am an Inept Villainess

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Part of what has made Though I am an Inept Villainess successful with fans this year is not only the fact that it feels reminiscent of The Apothecary Diaries in terms of its setting and political maneuvering, but also the studio behind it bringing it all to life. Mitsue Yamazaki has been directing Though I Am an Inept Villainess for Doga Kobo with Yoshihoko Nakamura overseeing the series composition, Ai Kukuchi designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto composing the music with Toho Animation overseeing it all.

With Though I am an Inept Villainess not returning for its episodes until next year, there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. There’s been a lot of fun developments for the characters as they bob and weave around one another, and the extra dose of magic on top of it all makes it that much more intriguing. Are you going to check out Though I am an Inept Villainess Part 2 when it hits? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!