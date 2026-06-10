The Apothecary Diaries Competitor Reveals New Trailer Ahead of Summer 2026 Debut

If you’re missing The Apothecary Diaries right now, there’s a new anime coming this Summer that has dropped a new trailer you will want to check out. The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of the biggest anime franchises in just a couple of years, and it’s currently working on its return with a new season and feature film release. But if you’re wanting more of it right now, there’s another show that’s about to scratch that itch as it highlights the political machinations of concubines in a historical China setting.

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The anime adaptation for Satsuki Nakamura’s Though I am an Inept Villainess light novel series is going to be making its debut this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2026 anime schedule, and focuses on two concubines vying for the position of Empress. But when one of them uses a magic spell to swap places with the other, it sparks a whole new kind of mystery that goes even deeper than expected. Check out the new trailer for Though I Am an Inept Villainess below.

Though I am an Inept Villainess Hypes Summer 2026 Debut With New Trailer

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Though I Am an Inept Villainess will be making its debut on July 12th as part of the packed Summer 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new anime for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. This newest trailer also highlights its official opening theme titled “Sunny” as performed by milet. But it also highlights more of that historical China influenced setting that’s helped to make The Apothecary Diaries such a stand out with fans lately.

This new trailer also highlights more additions to the voice cast including Rei Igarashi as Kou Kenshu, Ai Kayano as Shu Gabi, Mai Nakahara as Kin Seika, Inori Minase as Ran Hoshun, and Yui Ishikawa as Gen Kasui. They’ll be joining the previously announced cast of Manaka Iwami as Kou Reirin, Natsumi Kawaida as Shu Keigetsu, Makoto Furukawa as Ei Gyoumei, Yuichiro Umehara as Shin-U, Hana Hishikawa as Leelee, and Farahnaz Nikray as Kou Tousetsu. It’s going to have a notable production staff behind it all too.

What to Know for Though I am an Inept Villainess

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Mitsue Yamazaki will be directing Though I Am an Inept Villainess for Doga Kobo with Yoshihoko Nakamura overseeing the series composition, Ai Kukuchi designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto composing the music. Doga Kobo has been one of the most notable anime studios as well given how they have shown off with releases like Oshi no Ko, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian and others that have all been praised for their visual fidelity among fans.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess might share a historical fantasy setting with The Apothecary Diaries, but it’s going in a completely different direction. Focusing more on the struggles of each of these concubines as they try to get to the top of the food chain, it’s focusing on a villain who ends up switching with the current top concubine. But it turns out that it’s a much better situation for the victim than you’d expect. Make sure to keep an eye out for it when it airs this July.

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